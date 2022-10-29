EmmCee RNB features Bobby Saka in debut EP ‘Toxic Ship’

Stephanie Igben

Award-winning On Air Personality(OAP), Henry Ogunbodede popularly known as EmmCee RNB has described his debut Extended Play titled Toxic Ship EP(B4 HVD) as a body of work for couples going through a toxic relationship.

Speaking to journalists in an interview while sharing his favorite track off the debut EP, he said: “This body of work is actually a storyline from the very first track to the last track and it focuses on couples going through toxic relationships so trust me my fans while vibing to it will be able to relate.”

The multi-talented media personality further noted that his passion for music was his drive for putting out an EP and not the money derived from the music business as many may think.

“I have always been a music lover and I actually started my career as a hip-hop rapper back in the days but along the line, other things came up and then I just made the decision to bring out my voice and ideas of music using other people through collaborations such as this my debut EP and my previous projects, you know and it turned out just how I planned it.”

The 6 track EP according to the musical artist is a combination of AfroSoul & HipHop genres, which is in collaboration with Bobby Saka and produced by Joe Waxxy.