Despite UK Security Alert on Abuja, BA Still Operates to Capital City

Chinedu Eze

Despite security alert about possible terror attack in the Federal Capital Territory issued by the US and UK embassies, British Airways still operates its London-Abuja flight.Although the UK mega carrier’s flight was delayed yesterday, October 28, 2022, the flight later operated to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

British Airways Regional Commercial Manager, West Africa, Mrs. Adetutu Otuyalo confirmed that the airline, which has operated to Nigeria for 85 years, has no inclination to suspend flight service; unless it receives signals to do so from the government.“We are not cancelling flights. We are working closely with government authorities following the Foreign Commonwealth Office advice against all but essential travel to Abuja. Safety is at the heart of everything we do and we will continue to monitor the situation closely,” she said.

There have been reports that one of the world’s oldest airlines cancelled flights to the nation’s capital due to the security fears raised a few days ago in Abuja, but British Airways has had a long relationship with Nigeria and would not cancel flights without a concrete report of security threat.Besides, THISDAY learnt that Nigeria remains one of the most lucrative routes operated by the airline, with both its Lagos and Abuja flights which record the highest load factor in its First class and Business class cabins.A top official at the Abuja airport also explained to THISDAY that British Airways Abuja bound flight took off on Thursday from London but diverted to Lagos to pick some of its crew and arrived by 10a.m. on Friday in Abuja, which is some hours later than its known arrival time, usually very early in the morning.



“I have just confirmed that British Airways flight that was supposed to arrive here very early in the morning today (Friday) flew to Lagos first to bring in some of its crew and arrived Abuja by 10:00a.m. It later took off by 2:00p.m. I think it was because the airline did not arrive early in the morning as it used to do that some people started circulating the misinformation that it had cancelled flight to Abuja due to security fears. That was not true,” the official said.