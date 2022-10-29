CCPT Decries 38% Reduction in Budgetary Allocation

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) yesterday decried the decrease in its annual budgetary allocation.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Hajia Saratu Shafii, raised this concern when she appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Commerce to defend the 2023 budget in Abuja.

Shafii while giving details of the account of the 2022 performance noted that in spite of the financial challenges, the tribunal’s budget was reduced by 38 per cent from what it was in 2022.

She said that in 2022 the budget was N1.19 billion, regretting it has been reduced to N900.72 million in the 2023 budget.

Shaii however urged the committee to look into the budget and use its power of allocation to improve the lot of the tribunal for better service delivery.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Femi Fakeye, applauded the tribunal for a job well done in the year under review.

Fakeye tasked the tribunal to ensure pay-as-you-go is implemented by Multichoice Nigeria Ltd and other cable networks in the country.

“The committee will look into the complaints of the tribunal with the view to review the budget where possible,” he assured.