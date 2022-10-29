Akanbi Apologises to Casemiro for Reckless Elbow 

Manchester United are guaranteed a top two finish in Group E of the UEFA Europa League after a 3-0 rout of Moldovan giants FC Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

Diogo Dalot broke the deadlock late in the first half before goals from Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo secured a comfortable win for Erik ten Hag’s side.

FC Sheriff literally drew the first blood as Manchester United midfielder Caseiro was left with blood pouring out of his mouth after a reckless elbow from Nigerian striker Rasheed Akanbi.

Around the midway point of the first half, the Brazil international required treatment after the challenge from Akanbi and managed to soldier on until the 62nd minute when he made way for Scott McTominay.

Akanbi was lucky to escape a red card after the horror challenge as he was only shown yellow by Greek referee Anastasios Sidiropoulos.

The Sheriff number 61 met with Casemiro shortly after the game to apologise for the reckless elbow.

Writing on his Instagram stories, Akanbi said, ‘’Sorry”, accompanied by a photo of himself and the Manchester United midfielder.

Akanbi has started every single game played by Sheriff in the Europa League this season and will be hoping to score his first goal in the competition against Omonia Nicosia next week.