US Business Community Invites Atiku for Bilateral Meeting

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The US-Africa Business Centre (USAfBC) of the United States Chamber of Commerce has invited the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Atiku, for a bilateral meeting during his upcoming visit to that country.



A letter by the president of the group, Scott Eisner, to the former vice president, on behalf of USAfBC, stressed that during the meeting, it intended to discuss how the US corporate community could support Nigeria.



Eisner said in the letter to Atiku, “I would like to extend to you an invitation for a bilateral meeting with the US Chamber of Commerce’s US-Africa Business Centre during your visit to the United States.

“We would like to propose the meeting to be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, at the US Chamber of Commerce headquarters in Washington DC.”



Representatives of the US business community said they would be happy to consider an alternative date if the proposed date was not suitable.

“Indeed, we would be honoured to welcome you for an off-the-record discussion to hear your perspective on how the US corporate community can best support Nigeria’s economic development, especially the opportunities for expanding the economic partnership between our two nations,” the group added.



It explained the US Chamber of Commerce remained the largest business advocacy organisation in the world, operating in all 50 states and in over 100 countries to promote free enterprise and advance American trade and investment globally.



USAfBC also said that it represented companies of every size and from every sector, working with state and local chambers and over 100 ‘AmChams’ around the world, including the American Business Council (ABC) in Nigeria.



If stated that it was the only institution of its kind representing the interests of both the US and African business communities, stressing that it remains vocal advocates for increased bilateral and regional trade with African nations. “ We are proud to represent the largest US investors in Nigeria,” USAfBC stated.



Recognising the many demands of the PDP presidential candidate’s schedule, the group said it would appreciate Atiku’s consideration of the invitation. “We will follow up with your office directly,” the group said.