The One for Sarah Premieres in Nigerian Cinemas October 28th

Mary Nnah

‘The One for Sarah’, a romantic drama, directed by Lyndsey Esejuku and produced by Uche Louis Okocha, that follows the story of its eponymous character, Sarah (Beverly Naya) on a journey of self-discovery, is set to hit the cinemas from the 28th of October, 2022.

The movie is focused on how women go through emotional abuse in intimate relationships, and how it is being under-reported and perceived by many in Nigerian society as an insignificant issue since it is not physical. Also, how our society advises women to bear it in silence.

In truth, love can narrow our worldview, especially when someone is trying to rewrite your reality and make you feel like you owe them your voice. Beverly Naya’s role in the movie exemplified the importance of choosing your voice and moving on from an abusive relationship.

This movie is a beautiful cinematic experience that expertly captures the subtleties of emotional abuse starring Beverly Naya, Bimbo Ademoye, Daniel Etim Effiong, Bucci Franklin, Uzor Arukwue, Adunni Ade, a host of others.

Uche Louis Okocha, the producer from Trino Motion Pictures had this to say about the movie; “We are glad to be able to do our bit in shining light on the topic of abusive relationships considering how rampant it has become in our society. It is an uplifting story, one that the audience will find relatable”. Director Lyndsey Esejuku deftly weaves Ronke Ogunmakin’s uneven power dynamic, directly into the fabric of the story. It’s truly one of the best cinematic examples of an emotionally abusive relationship and self-discovery.