Terror Threat: UK, US Govts Update Travel Advisories to Citizens

*IG reassures Nigerians of safety, rolls out emergency numbers

*Night club shuts down in Transcorp Hilton for 14 days

Kingsley Nwezeh, Emmanuel Addeh and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Governments of the United Kingdom and the United States, have updated their travel advisories following their recent terror alert, warning their citizens against travelling to the nation’s capital, Abuja.



The two countries, however, updated the travel advisories to their citizens in the wake of alleged increased threat of terrorists attack on the seat of power.

But the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has allayed the fears of Nigerians and assured them of safety, even as he has rolled our emergency numbers cross the country.



Curiously, also, the impact of the security advisories might have begun to take its toll as the management of Play Nightclub, located within Transcorp Hilton Hotel, has announced shutting down to the public for 14 days.

From the stable of UK government, the new warning was made known through an updated travel advice on October 26th to British nationals by Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), which was posted on its website.



It read: “The FCDO now advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja.

“The updated advice outlines that there is an increased threat of terrorist attack in Abuja. British nationals are advised to stay alert, avoid non-essential travel within the city and follow the local news and the advice of security authorities.”



It however, noted that the British High Commission remained open for essential services, adding that, the travel advice would constantly be reviewed to make sure it reflects the current situation in Abuja and Nigeria, saying the FCDO travel advice existed to inform British nationals so they could make decisions about travelling abroad.



It stressed that other states in Nigeria, where it advised against all but essential travel included Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Abia, Plateau, Taraba, within 20 kilometres of the border with Niger in Kebbi State and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States.

For the United States government, the American Embassy in Nigeria, explained that the travel advisory for Nigeria had been updated due to heightened risk of terrorist attacks in Abuja, recommending that its citizens should not travel to Abuja at this time.



“In addition, on October 27, 2022, the department ordered the departure of family members of US government employees from Abuja due to heightened risk of terrorist attacks, following on the October 25 authorisation of departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members from Abuja due to heightened risk of terrorist attacks.



“US citizens should consider departing Abuja using available commercial options. US citizens who wish to depart but are unable to secure commercial options to do so can contact the US Consulate in Lagos,” the embassy added.

But a statement by Force Headquarters, said, the IG has charged all Strategic Police Managers in charge of Commands and tactical formations within the country to beef up security in their respective jurisdictions, especially in the FCT.



The IG also directed that all emergency numbers across the country should be activated to full capacity for a 24/7 prompt response with combatant officers and men on standby to respond in case of emergency situations and distress calls.



“Residents within the FCT are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence and persons to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.



“The IGP, therefore, allays the fear of residents in the FCT and admonishes them to go about their lawful businesses and normal social lives/engagements as all hands are on deck to nip any security threat in the bud and respond to distress calls promptly,” it said.



The IGP further reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police to eliminating all threats, as well as protecting lives and property of all residents of the country.

Meanwhile, starting from today, Friday, October 28, the management of Play Nightclub, Transcorp Hilton, has said the decision to shut down was taken due to the alleged imminent attack on the federal capital.



In a statement, the management stated that although it had faith in its own security arrangements and that of the prestigious hotel, it had resolved to halt operations to allow additional layers of protection for staff and customers.



“This is to inform the public that following management advisory from the Transcorp Hilton Hotel on the perception of an increased risk of potential attacks in the Federal Capital Territory, the management of Play Nightclub resident at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel will be shutting down operations from Friday the 28th of October for a duration of two weeks.



“While we are confident in the security not only of our facility, but of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in general, we will nonetheless in the advised window, implement additional layers of security coverage for the comfort and confidence of our customers, whose safety remains of paramount consideration to us, above all else.

“We thank you immensely for your loyalty, as we rely on your continued support, cooperation, and patronage upon reopening,” the facility managers stated on its Instagram page.