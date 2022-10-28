  • Friday, 28th October, 2022

Obiano: I have Confidence in Soludo’s Capacity to Rebuild Anambra

Nigeria | 44 mins ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has expressed the confidence in his successor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to face the task of governance in the state.

The former governor was reacting to rumours that he allegedly tasked Soludo, to finance the senatorial ambition of his wife in return for his election last November.

In reaction, Obiano in a statement issued by his Chief Publicist, Mr. Tony Nezianya, denied the allegation.

He said: “I never raised any issues concerning campaign funding for my wife, who is seeking a seat in the Senate to represent Anambra North.

“I never granted an interview over such matter. The author of such a verse is on a mischievous venture with an aim at causing disharmony. He does not have my authorisation. I state unequivocally that whoever did that is a mischief maker.”

Obiano, who had stood firm in his support for the candidate of the then All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Soludo, in the last governorship election, insisted that he was the best for the job.

According to him, “I have not at any forum expressed misgivings about him (Soludo). I never said to anyone or a group that I am disappointed in him.

‘’I never said anything like that. I did not at any point discuss my wife’s funding with anyone. That clearly shows the comment is false, and the handiwork of a fake news vendor.

“I have confidence that Governor Soludo will live up to the high expectations of Ndi Anambra.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.