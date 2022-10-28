News Central TV Launches On Dstv in Sub-Saharan Africa

Mary Nnah

On the 1st of August 2022, News Central Media Limited launched its broadcast services on DSTV.

The channel is currently available to DSTV customers in 42 countries in West, East, Central and Southern Africa.

Before coming on DSTV, News Central launched on StarTimes in 2020 and has gained prominence as the continent’s first truly Pan-African news channel known for telling compelling and incisive stories about Africa. News Central is changing the narrative about how Africa is portrayed.

The Head of Commercials for News Central Media Limited, Rosemary Egabor-Afolahan said “as a premium African news brand, we are focused on telling African stories with honesty, dignity and respect to changing the single-minded narrative of the continent. Our audience is first and primarily Africans with a focus on some certain key markets. We are excited to launch DSTV, a platform that we believe will help further drive our vision to become the most respected news media brand in Africa.

News Central TV is aimed primarily at African youth between 18 to 34 years. We offer over 20 hours of original and inspiring content daily that cuts across Politics, Business, Sports, Entertainment and features. Part of the station’s news strategy is to report stories simply and conversationally, engage heavily with their audience, and differentiate ourselves from the competition by pushing out authentic stories that offer fantastic analysis on issues that matter to Africans across the economic, social, and political spectrum.

Our clients can be rest assured that when they partner with us, they will be reaching audiences in 42 African countries, a diverse audience they need to sell their products and services to.

Some of the countries News Central TV is broadcasting to include Ethiopia, Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Senegal, Zambia, etc. The station is available on DSTV Channel 422, Startimes channel 274 and online on AVO TV channel 23, OHP, Sasai TV, Limex TV, YouTube live and across all social media platforms.