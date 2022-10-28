Leadership Organisation Honours Onas Holdings CEO

Mary Nnah

Institute of Leadership Manpower and Management Development (ILMMD) has honoured Onas Holdings Limited CEO with Fellow, Life Time Members Awards and Doctor of Leadership Management and Development

The investiture and induction ceremony took place on Saturday 15th October 2022 at Best Western Hotel Amadu Bello Way Victoria Island Lagos. The event was graced by several chief executives of various national and multinational companies.

During the 18th induction and investiture ceremony, Director of Membership Services, ILMMD, Dr. Theophilus Cornerstone Okonofua charged all the distinguished fellows and inductees to imbibe the traits of leadership in all ramifications, he reminded the audience that the Pan African institute is a prestige professional for development practitioners.

“You must be an exemplary leader in your organization and in the society at large, this institute is positioned in such a way that it must be reckoned with in Africa in the next five years.” He added.

Dr. Austin Onamaro in his remarks commended the institute for shaping the lives of distinguished fellows and its impact on developing leaders through various leadership training in Africa.

“This institute should be commended for its great impact in moulding people to be useful in their organisations and the society at large. I see this honour as another call to serve and this honour has encouraged me more to continue to dish out good leadership of qualities to my people both in my organization and the society at large.” He affirmed.

At the ceremony, the institute was able to induct three distinguished fellows, 13 doctors of fellows and about 20 fellows.