Insecurity: FCTA Reclaims Part of Law School’s Land in Bwari

* Donates 60 operational vehicles to security, disburses N500m to area councils

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has reclaimed part of the Nigeria Law School’s land at Bwari Campus, Abuja, that was encroached upon by trespassers.



Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the Minister of FCT, Ikharo Attah, said yesterday that the pulling down of the shanties during the clean-up operation was also to tighten security and restore sanity on the route.



He described the exercise as one of the measures by the administration to mitigate insecurity across the territory, adding that security heads in the territory had insisted that the Bwari area must be made safe and free from all evil acts.



He vowed that the removal of structures constituting threats to security of lives and property on the Bwari road stretch would be a comprehensive action, beginning from the Law school, near Kuchiku-Bwari down to Bwari main market.



“Pulling down of the illegal structures here in Bwari is part of our measures to curb insecurity across the territory. This area along the Law School stretches down to Bwari Market. All the attachments and shanties on the road corridor must go.

“Some persons in Bwari may see it as a lawless place, because for long there is no major clean-up. It is not only the Law School area but it’s going to be a comprehensive clean-up,” he said.



Also, the Secretary, FCTA Command and Control Centre, Peter Olumuji, said the operation was a means of sustaining the security measures already put in place by police and the FCTA.



He said prior to the removal of the shanties, the area served as a hideout for criminals terrorising the community.

Meanwhile, the FCTA, has distributed 60 operational vehicles to security agencies domiciled in the FCT in support of efforts to secure lives and property in Abuja.

At a the handover ceremony yesterday, FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, said the intervention was to shore up the capacity of the security agencies domiciled in the FCT to optimally discharge their duties, adding that, the vehicles would be centrally controlled to ensure efficient performance.



Twenty vehicles were given to the FCT Command of the Nigeria Police Force; 10 were allocated to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), FCT Command, while the remaining was given to the members of the Nigeria Armed Forces, Customs, Immigration, Correctional Services, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), among others.



He also disclosed that FCTA Security Council, has approved the disbursement of N500 million to the six Area Councils towards the commencement of community policing scheme in the territory.



He charged the chairmen of the six Area Councils to also contribute at least N100 million each to further boost the capability of the nation’s security agencies in fighting crime.



The minister stressed that crime and criminality must be fought and flushed out from the nooks and crannies of the Federal Capital Territory, thereby, making Abuja safe.

He also urged the FCT Command of the NSCDC to concentrate on the protection of the public facilities in view of the monumental vandalism of public assets being perpetuated by unpatriotic citizens.