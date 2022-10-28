  • Friday, 28th October, 2022

CAF Appoints Egyptian Officials for Rivers Utd, El Nasr Clash 

Sport | 2 mins ago

Ahead of the first leg match of the CAF Confederation Cup Playoffs round, the African soccer ruling body has named Egyptian match officials for Rivers United and El Nasr matches 

The continental football body yesterday named Mohammed Maarouf Eid Mansour of Egypt as the centre referee for the game. 

The 35-year-old will be assisted by his compatriot Mohammed Abouzid Halhal ( Assistant referee 1) and Ahmed Hossam Eldin ( Assistant referee 2) while Mohammed Adel Elsaid Hussein will serve as the 4th official. 

Prince Kai Saquee from Sierra Leone will be the Match Commissioner and Gambia’s Mendy John will be the Referee’s Assessor while Ozi Salami is to serve as the Covid-19 officer. 

The game is slated for the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port-Harcourt next week. 

