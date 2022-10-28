Auto Crash Claims 30 Lives in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

About 30 people have been killed in multiple road accidents on major roads in Kwara State.

The state Sector Commander of the Federal Rod Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Frederick Ade Ogidan, disclosed this yesterday during the launch of this year’s ember months campaign and mega rally in Ilorin, the state capital.

According to him, “There were three separate incidents. One involving four casualties, another one nine, while the last one had 16 persons involved, who all died in the process.

“Most of them were actually multiple accidents with the last one happening last weekend on the Ilorin/Jenna/Ogbomisho highway.”

He appealed to motorists to avoid over-speeding, overloading and use of unsafe tyres to reduce accidents, adding that all stakeholders should redouble efforts at ensuring safety on the roads.

“As the year draws to an end, you can only but expect an increase in our patrol operations, enforcement and rescue operations as this is the only way to ensure we arrive alive,” he added.

The sector commander explained that as the year ends, the increase in vehicular movement may increase road crashes if all hands are not on deck to ensure safety on the roads through public enlightenment and education, effective patrols and prompt rescue services.

He especially appealed to commercial drivers who carry the highest number of passengers involved in road traffic crashes to ensure they drive with valid driver’s licence among others.

In his remark, the FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Kwara, Kogi and Ekiti States, Hyginus Omeje, observed that the aerial night view of Ilorin is not good enough, particularly when aircraft land at night in Ilorin.

Omeje appealed to the state government to improve the situation by installing solar power lights.