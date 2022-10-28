Alleged Homicide: Chinese National Pleads Not Guilty in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



The Kano State Government yesterday re-arraigned a Chinese national, Frank Geng-Quangrong,. 47, before a Kano High Court for alleged murder of his Nigerian girlfriend, Ummukulsum Sani,22.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Chinese national known as Frank, who lives at Railway Quarters Kano is charged with culpable homicide.

The court had on October 4, ordered the Kano Govt to provide an interpreter for the defendant.

When the case came up for re-arraignment, the prosecutor, who is also the Attorney General of Kano State, Musa Abdullahi-Lawan, presented Mr. Guo Cumru, from the Chinese Embassy to interpret English to Chinese Language to the defendant. The prosecutor alleged that on the same date at about 9 p.m the defendant stabbed Sani with a knife in her house at Janbulo quarters Kano for undisclosed reasons.

He told the court that the defendant committed the offence in September at Janbulo Quarters Gwale Local Government Area of Kano.

According to him, “We are ready and intend to present five witnesses, we don’t want to take much time as the interpreter is from Abuja.”

Abdullahi-Lawan said that the offense contravened the provisions of Section 221(b) of the Penal Code.

Mr. Muhammad Umar held watching brief for the nominal complainant.

Responding the Defence Counsel, Mr Muhammad Dan’azumi, earlier objected that in a criminal case there is no procedure for watching brief.

Justice Sanusi Ado-Ma’aji, ordered the remand of the defendant in a correctional centre.

He then adjourned the matter till November16, and November. 18 for hearing.