  • Friday, 28th October, 2022

Abia 2023: Court Awards N0.5m to Emenike, Blasts  Frivolous Litigants

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Abia State (APC), High Chief Ikechi Emenike, has continued to scale the legal hurdles placed on his path by opponents as the Federal High Court in Umuahia has again dismissed a suit challenging his membership of his party.

 Delivering judgment in suit no: FHC/UM/CS/101/2022, the presiding Judge, Justice Evelyn Anyadike, further affirmed Emenike as bona fide member of the APC, and awarded him N500,000 in damages.

The dismissal of this particular suit brings to 21 the number of cases Emenike has won out of the 24 filed by his opponents in the governorship primary, their surrogates and “meddlesome interlopers.”

The plaintiffs, Chief Oti Brutus Agbai and three others had gone to court challenging Emenike’s party membership on the grounds of a purported suspension, which had already been settled in Emenike’s favour by a court of competent jurisdiction.

 Justice Anyadike, therefore, lambasted the plaintiffs over abuse of court processes with frivolous suits.

The presiding judge also vehemently decried ‘the activities of faceless groups and their penchant for inundating the courts with frivolous pre-election cases, ostensibly to distract validly nominated candidates, like Chief Emenike’.

She also noted that plaintiffs would rush to court and file such frivolous cases without a modicum of evidence to prosecute their cases.

The Judge accordingly awarded the N500, 000 cost against the plaintiffs to serve as deterrent to frivolous litigants. The court ordered that the cost must be paid by the plaintiffs jointly and severally to APC and Emenike.

The plaintiffs had anchored their claims on the May 26, 2022, judgment of Justice O.A. Chijioke of an Abia State High Court in Umuahia, which upheld Emenike’s purported suspension even when a court of concurrent jurisdiction had already quashed the purported suspension.

Justice Chijioke, who was apparently misled did not take cognisance of the fact that the matter had already been settled in favour of Emenike in the judgment of an Abia State High Court, Umunneochi Division, delivered on November 4, 2021.

Emenike and two others had filed a suit before Justice Benson Anya of the state High Court in Umunneochi, where the purported suspension was nullified and the plaintiffs affirmed authentic APC members.

 Most of the suits filed against Emenike border on the same issue of his purported suspension, which had been resolved in his favour by the court prior to his victory in the state APC governorship primary of May 26, 2022.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.