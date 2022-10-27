Trend Micro Looks to Close Skills Gap with Innovative Training Programme

By Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The current global cybersecurity skills shortage is putting businesses and individuals across the board at increased risk. As the threat landscape continues to expand, intervention is crucial.

The cybersecurity space has recently seen rapid growth due to the massive increase in digitalisation, expanding the attack surface. Many organisations have struggled to keep up with the demand for skilled cybersecurity talent. In fact, a recent ESG report 1 showed around 70% felt their organisation had been negatively impacted by the global skills shortage which has left over 3.5 million positions unfilled2.

While Africa has seen great improvement in technology investment, especially in Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, and South Africa, the continent, like most others, faces a significant cybersecurity skills shortage. Although the region is typically overlooked when it comes to technology, Sub-Saharan Africa is home to the largest youth population3 and some of the fastest-growing economies. Building digital skills in the region is essential to Africa remaining competitive in the future.

However, doing so is impossible without investment from the businesses and government organisations that so desperately need the skilled workforce to remain viable. One company that is committed to closing the cybersecurity skills gap is Trend Micro, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions.

Trend Micro’s Certification Program in IT Security (CPITS) is a free 10-week program focusing on the soft and hard skills required to succeed in the cybersecurity field. The program is open to recent ICT-related and engineering graduates from South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Mauritius and offers participants the opportunity to earn industry-recognised certificates and potential job opportunities at Trend Micro to kick-start their cybersecurity career.



“The CPITS program was that one opportunity that turned things around and kickstarted my career in cybersecurity.” Says Fortress Abioye, associate systems engineer and 2021 CPITS graduate. “I got trained in the various aspects of cybersecurity and even in soft skills by well-seasoned instructors who gave great attention to the students. I had lots of fun at the same time, getting to meet amazing people, and sharing ideas, perspectives, and culture!”



Considering the years-long 0% unemployment rate in the cybersecurity field, this is an opportunity for those interested in technology to join the programs’ 400+ graduates in finding meaningful employment in an exciting and relevant industry. This program reflects Trend Micro’s commitment to closing the cybersecurity skills gap, increasing diversity in the field, and providing the youth of South Africa with skills fit for digital-age positions.



The next edition of the CPITS will run from January 2023 to March 2023 with applications closing mid-November. Find out more and apply here.

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, leverages decades of security expertise, research, and innovation to help make the world safe for exchanging digital information. TrendMicro.com