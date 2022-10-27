  • Wednesday, 26th October, 2022

Tom X Holdings Joins Forces with 2022 Ibadan Startups Festival

Nosa Alekhuogie

Tom X Holdings, a key player in the Ibadan technology ecosystem with multiple products in the fintech industry, is collaborating with Zeeh Africa on one of the largest tech events set to take place in Ibadan on November 5, 2022.

Proudly sponsored by the Oyo State Authorities, Channels TV, and BusinessDay, the Ibadan Startups Fest 2022 is aimed at bringing industry stakeholders together to discuss and brainstorm on the growth of the internet and the formation of startups and governance in Ibadan, Nigeria, and Africa as a whole.

The one-day event, which will take place at Manhattan Hall Jericho in Ibadan, will focus on the parameters surrounding startups and government policies, as well as how both parties can complement each other for the betterment of society,

With high-level industry experts, policymakers, and key decision makers from both the public and private sectors in attendance; solutions will be birthed that will shape the future of startups and businesses in Nigeria.

With a lineup of over 20 professional speakers, including Tom X Holdings Founder and CEO, Tomilayo Akano, 15 startups and exhibitors, and over 1000 attendees and media personnel, the event promises to be educative and interactive.

