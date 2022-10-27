Tinubu: Northern Business Leaders, Kano Academics, CAN, Others Have Endorsed Me

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said he had been endorsed by the northern business leaders, Kano academic community, Tijjaniyyah, Ahlus Sunnah, Kadirriyyah Movement, Kano League of Imams, Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, Zone A, and the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state ahead of the election to choose the next president of the country.

A statement by Tinubu’s media office, signed by Tunde Rahman, said the APC candidate arrived in Kano State on Saturday and left on Monday.

The statement disclosed that Tinubu was accompanied, among others, by National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; APC vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima; Director-General of the campaign and Plateau State governor, Hon. Simon Lalong; members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC); and at least seven governors of the party.

Others were Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu; Jigawa State Governor Abubakar Badaru; Governor Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Governor Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).

The statement added, “It was endorsement galore for the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the commercial city of Kano last weekend, as Tinubu and his entourage visited the state on campaign tour.

“Among the critical stakeholders in the state who endorsed the presidential aspiration of the APC candidate were the northern business leaders, Kano academic community, Tijjaniyyah, Ahlus Sunnah, Kadirriyyah Movement, Kano League of Imams, Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, Zone A, and the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the state.

“Endorsing Asiwaju Tinubu at the dinner with the business leaders and captains of industry, Chairman, Kano Business Community Council, Alhaji Rabiu Bako, said the APC candidate stood out among the presidential contenders, because of his deep understanding of the economy, private sector background, and track record as Lagos governor. He said Tinubu is better placed to rebuild the economy and place it on a pedestal for steady growth.”

Endorsing Tinubu, also, Sheikh Bashir Bareebah, who spoke on behalf of the Tijjaniyyah sect, urged Tinubu to prioritise security and safety of the people, increase megawatt of electricity to power the economy, reposition agriculture, and give due attention to education.

In separate sessions with the APC candidate at the African Hall of Kano State Government House, other associations, which endorsed Tinubu, included Ahlus Sunnah, Kadirriyyah Movement, Kano League of Imams, Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, Zone A, and the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Tinubu thanked them for the endorsement and said he had noted their words of encouragement and demands, and promised to do all in his capacity to justify the confidence reposed in him and move the country to greater heights.