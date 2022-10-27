Stakeholders Canvass Protection of Children for National Devt

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Stakeholders have canvassed for the protection of children against negative vices and inculcating the rights virtues for national development.

They made the call during the National Re-launch of the Children Evangelism Ministry (CEM) vision organised by the Children Evangelism Ministry International in Abuja.

President and Founder, CEM, Mr. Egbuna Tony-Chukwudile, said the ministry has been in existence for over 43 years, to inculcate the right virtues in children, to curtail the spread of vices and its influence on the society.

He added that the ministry has branches in United States, United Kingdom, China, Canada, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Gambia, Liberia, Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin Republic and Cameroon, to correct the neglect of child evangelism.

The founder expressed concern over the recurring challenges affecting Nigeria, calling on all stakeholders to join hands towards addressing the menace.

According to him, “We are currently being challenged by increase in evil, terrorism, war, economic uncertainty, moral decline, family breakdown and fear.

“We should do something for this children and raising them up because they will take over from us.

“If we don’t teach these children the word of God and evangelize it to them, the devil will vandalise them.”

He, therefore, called on all to ensure children are fully grounded on biblical teaching to inculcate good morals and values, by extension the country would benefits from it.

On his part, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, stressed on the role parents play in instilling the right values in children.

Mustapha, represented by Mr. Anthony Obiora, director of Admin to SGF, said the event was an opportunity for stakeholders to collaborate towards addressing challenges affecting the country.

“This occasion provides us with yet another opportunity to retrospect as a nation on the importance of children’s upbringing.

”And to critically upgrade our performance on the journey so far, with the view to collectively decide where we should be in the nearest future, especially taking cognisance of the security challenges at the moment.

“It is pertinent to say family happens to be the primary institution saddled with a crucial responsibility of providing a much needed leadership in line with the biblical teaching in training a child.

“The significance of our role as parents and guardians to children upbringing vis-a-vis nation-building cannot be overemphasised.

“This implies that if we got it right at home, we would have averted the horror of banditry, cultism and general criminality that have bedeviled our social well-being as a country,” he said.