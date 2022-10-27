RIF Unveils Mikel Obi as New Ambassador

Sunday Ehigiator

Leading International residency and citizenship investment advisory firm, RIF Trust recently unveiled newly retired Nigerian footballer, Mikel Obi as its first mega Brand Ambassador.

The announcement was officially made by the company at Deseo – Opus in Business Bay, Dubai.

The unveiling of Mikel Obi as RIF Trust’s first mega-brand ambassador comes after their successful global expansion into Africa, including Nigeria and Egypt, as well as across the Middle East over the past decade.

Mikel Obi, one of Africa’s most decorated international footballers, began his career with a local club Plateau United, before joining Norwegian club Lyn at the age of 17 in 2004. In 2006, he made a transfer to the English club Chelsea where he played for 11 years, before moving to China to play for Tianjin TEDA in 2017.

Speaking on the announcement, Mikel Obi said, “RIF Trust is one of the most reputable Residencies and Citizenship by Investment advisory firms in the world, and I am thrilled to join the RIF Trust family. One thing I enjoy most as a dual citizen is the mobility to travel anywhere for both my work and holidays.