  • Wednesday, 26th October, 2022

Play2Score Football App for International Exposure Launched

Business | 1 min ago

Emma Okonji

A Nigerian, who is based in Frankfurt, Germany, has launched a mobile app to assist indigenous footballers in Nigeria to have international exposure needed to play on the global stage and also have a European club to play for.

Known as ‘Play2Score’mobile app, which can be downloaded from various mobile stores like Android and Apple, the app was designed to address tedious and herculean process that indigenous football players in the country face while trying to get a foreign football clubs to play for.

Speaking during the unveiling, the developer of Play2Score mobile app, Henry Isaac, said: “As FIFA certified agent, whenever I come to Nigeria, I always see very talented chaps that are good in the game of football. These kids need the desired exposure in Europe, I am just a man that have limitations. I can only help the few that I can. This was one of the core reasons that made me develop this mobile app.”

According to him, “A lot of those that are interested in playing in Europe have been cheated and their hard earned money duped by fraudulent people that parade themselves as agents. With this app, indigenous footballers will be able to bypass fraudulent agents. This will help the players save money. It is just only a download away on their mobile phones.”

The mobile app has been lauded by football lovers, players and coaches especially in Europe, described as one of its kind in Africa. With no subscription fees and charges, the developers have described the project as a way of giving back to the society.

“Play2score is a registered football organisation with a mission to create more realistic connections between football players and top European football profiles across Africa. There are talented football players on the streets, in the markets, in our schools, in our society, and in native homes, talented enough to play for popular European football teams and become successful.

As far as injecting new and fresh blood into the game of global football is concerned, with Play2score, reaching out to the target players, including all other logistics in recruiting, organising, and dispatching them across various teams will no longer be a hassle,” Isaac said.

