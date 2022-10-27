NSF 2022: Aliyu Receives Torch of Unity, Preaches Peace 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has on behalf of the FCT Administration received the 2022 torch for the National Sports Festival slated for Asaba, Delta State.

She said the torch is a symbol of unity peace, friendship and tolerance as it brings together sports men and women from all walks of life and across the 36 states of the federation and FCT, to compete for medals in the biennual sporting event.

“It showcases the light of spirit, knowledge and life; and by passing it from state to state or from person to person, it expresses the handing down of the fire of unity, sportsmanship, fair play and friendship from one generation to the next,” she said.

She charged all participants to use the sports festival to promote peace, unity as the nation approaches another general elections.

Aliyu said; “Let this day, therefore, send forth the same message to all citizens of this great nation that; in all our common endeavors and in all fronts of our national life, peace, friendship, unity, tolerance, equity, accommodation, hope and fair play are all what we require to achieve meaningful progress, cohesion and advancement. We must carry this same message into our electioneering campaigns as well.

“We must pass it from our generation to the next generation after us. We must remain united, tolerate one another despite our differences, make friends across all divides, create room for the survival of the next citizen across the street. That is the essence of this day’s event”.

She also expressed the confidence that the FCT contingent would excel at the Games praying that the various athletes would gain global recognition.

Earlier, the representative of the Minister of Sports, and Zonal Coordinator, North Central, Mrs Deborah Pitmang, said the torch represents unity through sports among states.

Recall that the Torch Relay started in 1936 Summer Olympic Games of Berlin, Germany, a modern invention inspired by the practices from ancient Greece that announced the beginning of competitive sporting games.