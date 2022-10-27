LP Increases PCC List from 1,234 to 1,453, Retains Okupe as DG

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja





Labour Party, yesterday, released additional names to its Presidential Campaign Council list, and increased it from the initial 1,234 to 1,453 to accommodate more names to effectively prosecute its presidential campaigns scheduled to kick off on Saturday in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The party has also jettisoned calls to remove former presidential spokesperson, Doyin Okupe, a southerner, as the Director General of its presidential campaign, when its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is also a southerner.

National chairman of LP, Julius Abure, also a southerner, made the announcement at a press briefing at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, where he appealed to those who couldn’t make the list to continue to work for the interest of its presidential candidate.

Those to lead the campaign train include Doyin Okupe as DG of the Presidential Campaign Council while retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Zarewa, would serve as its chairman.

Mr Oseloka Obaze, would serve as Deputy Director-General and Campaign Manager, while Alhaji Yusuf Maitama is the Deputy Director-General (North). Also on the council were Mr Yunusa Tanko, as spokesperson and Mr Clement Ojukwu, Secretary.

Mr Denzel Ketenbe is Deputy Director-General (South); Mr Isaac Balami, Deputy Campaign Manager 1, and Mrs Eyitemi Taire, Deputy Campaign Manager 2, among others.

The Zonal Officers were, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, Coordinator South East; Favour Rueben, Coordinator South-south; Mr Balogun Oshuntokun, Coordinator South West; Mr Joseph Ndira, Coordinator North-Central; Mr. Alhassan Fawu, Coordinator North-East and Alhaji Audie Mohammed, Coordinator North-West.

Abure, disclosed that there were errors made in the list released on 12th of October, but that, “Obviously there were some errors and there were some replacements. There were general complaints about the lists. As a party that is democratic and listening, we decided to take all these grievances to accounts.

“We then promised that we were going to review the lists and update it to accommodate all interested parties. We have been working on the list, and I am highly elated today to announce to you that we have reviewed the list and that is the list.

“It is also pertinent to put on record that it is not possible to accommodate every interest. But I want to appeal to all our supporters, I want to appeal to all those who have been working for us and who we were unable to accommodate on this list, that they should continue to do their work.

“They should continue to support the party. What is most important is for us to focus on the election and be able to deliver all candidates of the party, including the presidential candidates. We want to appreciate all our supporters, who have worked tirelessly to continue to support us.

“We also put it next to announce here that the Campaign Committee will be inaugurated on Friday. Then our campaigns will kick off in Lafia, Nasarawa State on Saturday.”