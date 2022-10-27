Liverpool Put Domestic Woes Behind to Reach Last 16

Liverpool put their domestic woes behind them by reaching the Champions League knockout stage with a clinical second-half display against Ajax in Amsterdam.

Needing a draw to reach the last 16, the Reds were fortunate not to be behind before Mohamed Salah clipped in with their only shot on target of the first half.

Darwin Nunez, back in the starting line-up after injury, should have doubled the lead before half-time but the £64m summer signing struck a post with an open goal in front of him.

However, the Uruguay forward quickly made amends by powering in a precise header from Andy Robertson’s corner shortly after the restart.

Moments later, England Under-21s midfielder Harvey Elliott added the third by latching on to Salah’s reverse pass and lashing into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

Liverpool knew a draw would be enough to clinch their spot in the last 16 for the sixth successive season.

But the comfortable victory means the Reds host Napoli in next week’s final round of group-stage fixtures safe in the knowledge their place is assured.

Asked if the performance would provide a lift for his squad, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp told BT Sport: “Look, we don’t have to talk about it all the time but it is clear.

“We are through to the knockout stage and I will never take that for granted.

“It is really helpful for the club, it is important for everybody and of course gives us a lift. Tonight we feel all great.”