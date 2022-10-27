  • Thursday, 27th October, 2022

LandWey CEO, Olawale Ayilara, Announces Isimi Lagos Project

Business | 10 hours ago

CEO, LandWey Investment Limited, Olawale Ayilara announced Isimi Lagos as pioneer project under Landwey’s New Town Development Initiative called Future City at a press conference held in Lagos on Wednesday, 26th October 2022.

Future City is a New Town Development Project integrating nature’s green with technology and innovation, seeks to conserve the environment, and make living more efficient and smart while simultaneously protecting the already deteriorating state of the earth’s ecosystem.

Also announced was the launch of the Isimi Tech Valley.

Read full story here:

Landwey’s New Town Development Initiative, Future City, Set to Launch Tech Valley

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.