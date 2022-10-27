LandWey CEO, Olawale Ayilara, Announces Isimi Lagos Project

CEO, LandWey Investment Limited, Olawale Ayilara announced Isimi Lagos as pioneer project under Landwey’s New Town Development Initiative called Future City at a press conference held in Lagos on Wednesday, 26th October 2022.

Future City is a New Town Development Project integrating nature’s green with technology and innovation, seeks to conserve the environment, and make living more efficient and smart while simultaneously protecting the already deteriorating state of the earth’s ecosystem.

Also announced was the launch of the Isimi Tech Valley.

Read full story here: