Keyamo: Dele Momodu Worming His Way into Atiku’s Pocket

•I’m different from a busybody lawyer, says Ovation publisher

•Your boat is sinking, PDP tells APC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Laleye Dipo in Minna





One of the spokespersons of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Festus Keyamo, has accused his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Bashorun Dele Momodu, of worming his way into the pockets of the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar. Keyamo alleged that Momodu was making himself available to execute dirty jobs against his long-standing benefactor and APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

But Momodu, in a short reply, called Keyamo a meddler, saying he is not like the lawyer and APC spokesman. He accused Keyamo of constantly desperate for attention, and described him as a cheap media creation.

In another development, PDP in Niger State told APC that its ship was already sinking as a result of large number of defections of prominent people from the ruling party to the main opposition party.

However, Keyamo, in a statement yesterday, described as laughable Momodu’s emotional outburst in response to salient points he had raised in another statement issued by APC, asking him to point out specific areas of plagiarism in Tinubu’s action plan.

Keyamo described Momodu as a clown, “worming his way into the pockets of Atiku Abubakar and making himself available to execute dirty jobs against his long-standing benefactor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Keyamo said Momodu, having previously overrated himself, crashed down like a wingless bird from a futile presidential ambition for which he got zero votes at the PDP presidential primaries, and ended up as an hyperactive hireling and attack-dog of, perhaps, the worst serial loser in Nigeria’s electoral history.

He stated, “Mr. Momodu’s epistle of lamentations is again a re-affirmation of his manifest lack of rigour. In his latest rambling piece, he failed again to redeem himself on the gross theoretical deficiency identified in his earlier writing.

“One would have thought he would seize this ‘second chance’ to copiously point out portions or areas plagiarised by the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council from MKO’s 1993 campaign manifesto named ‘Hope 1993’.”

Responding, Momodu, who said he was compelled to respond to Keyamo’s diatribe, said, “You and I never interacted much other than on occasions when you needed free publicity as always and would do anything for attention.

“You will recall that you practically photo-bombed yourself into our picture the day I walked into Major General Muhammadu Buhari’s apartment in London, because it was an opportunity for you to trend. You’re a media creation and we supplied you the oxygen regularly.

“Let me note that unlike you, I was not desperate for any appointment and so did not join APC, when I humbly supported Buhari. There was never a time I discussed APC with you, when I had direct access to your bosses. I discovered the rudderlessness of APC government early enough and promptly, and publicly, apologised to Nigerians for my past support.

“History would forever record my modest contribution to that blistering campaign for which my impact was considered significant. Ovation International has remained consistent with this great tradition. Our job is too serious and very different from that of a busybody lawyer, who jumps into every case just for hype.

“I noticed your rapid deterioration since you took on this job of junior minister in a ministry bedevilled with so much confusion. You need urgent deliverance from your present giddiness and I would gladly oblige you the services of an exorcist.”

Meanwhile, Niger PDP Governorship Campaign Council, in a statement, asked the APC government “to just prepare to handover as the PDP has already taken over the state”

The statement signed by Director, Communication of the campaign council, Mr Mohammed Yahaya, stated that the APC government in the state “is now on life support, gasping for breath with the current mass exodus of its members”.

It addd that to make things worse for the ruling party, which was a plus for PDP, “Thirty-five prominent Nigerilites, public officials, former and present legislators, businessmen, have all indicated interest in joining and working for the PDP.”