Insecurity: Jabi Lake Mall Shut as FCTA Reclaims Part of Law School’s Land at Bwari

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The management of Jabi Lake Mall has shut down the upscale market following the security advisory issued by foreign embassies in the country that Abuja could be a target for terrorist attack.

It was gathered that the management of the supermarket took the decision to protect its workers and customers.

The closure of mall was also in the wake of the reclaiming by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) of part of the Nigeria Law School’s land at Bwari Campus, Abuja that was encroached upon by trespassers.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the Minister of FCT, Ikharo Attah, said Thursday that the pulling down of the shanties during the clean- up operation was also to tighten security and restore sanity on the route.

He described the exercise as one of the measures by the administration to mitigate insecurity across the territory.

He stated that security heads in the territory had insisted that the Bwari area must be made safe and free from all evil acts.

He vowed that the removal of structures constituting threats to security of lives and property on the Bwari road stretch would be a comprehensive action, beginning from the Law school, near Kuchiku-Bwari down to Bwari main market.

“Pulling down of the illegal structures here in Bwari is part of our measures to curb insecurity across the territory. This area along the Law School stretch down to Bwari Market, all the attachments and shanties on the road corridor must go. Some persons in Bwari may see it as a lawless place because for long there is no major clean up.

“It is not only the Law School area but is going to be a comprehensive clean-up,” he said.

Also the Secretary FCTA Command and Control Centre, Peter Olumuji said the operation was a mean of sustaining the security measures already put in place by police and the FCTA.

He said that prior to the removal of the shanties, the area served as a hideout for criminals terrorising the community.