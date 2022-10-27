Firm Pledges to Entrench Professionalism in Nigeria’s Event Management Industry

Dike Onwuamaeze





Eventful Limited has pledged to entrench professionalism in the Nigerian event planning and management industry.

The pledge was made yesterday by the Managing Director of Eventful Limited, Mr. Fisayo Beecroft, during a press conference to mark the company’s 20th anniversary as one of the pioneers of corporate event management business in the country.

Beecroft also said Eventful was founded in 2002 by its Founding Managing Director, Mrs. Yewande Zaccheaus, to serve the needs of corporate and individual clients in event management.

He said Eventful would use its 20th anniversary to appreciate the patronage and support of its key stakeholders over the years.

Beecroft said: “Over the course of its 20-year history, Eventful has consistently delivered excellent professional services while demonstrating creativity with a vision to become the leading player in the organised events planning industry in Africa.”

He also spoke on how the company has maintained its position as an innovative leader in the event industry over the years.

He said: “We pride ourselves in our ability to think through and curate well-crafted experiences end to end; from design and theme to hiring of the right providers and vendors, to venue set up, and developing the appropriate budgets in accordance with clients’ desires, professionalism is our watchword.”

Beecroft also added that Eventful utilises the services of reputable providers who have a track record of success in their respective fields of endeavour and who have demonstrated integrity.

“We uphold the highest standards; excellence is one of our core values and we believe that is the minimum expected of a professional,” he said.

The company’s Head of Events, Ms. Omolola Owo, used the media briefing to speak on the Eventful’s growth, achievements, transition, and legacy of the organisation.

Owo said: “As an event company, we keep evolving all the time, trying to make sure that we are the first in the game; the smooth leadership transition in 2021 for us as a company is an achievement considering we have maintained an upward growth trajectory for this two-decade old institution even after the retirement of our founder, Mrs. Yewande Zaccheaus.”

With over 2000 events planned already, Eventful has remained at the top of the industry not only for its epoch-making corporate engagements, but also for its unforgettable weddings, memorable funerals, and more recently bespoke Souks. Eventful has solidified its brands’ value proposition and far-reaching influence in the mind of the public.

Eventful is reputed as the pioneer event management organisation in Nigeria, which is renowned for creating exceptional events for a varied clientele.

It is currently among the leading corporate event planning and management consulting company in Nigeria.