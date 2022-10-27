  • Thursday, 27th October, 2022

APC Inaugurates Presidential Campaign Council in Canada

Fidelis David in Akure

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Canada chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated its Presidential Campaign Council.

In a statement issued by a chieftain of the APC in Ondo State and Media Director for the APC Presidential Council for Canada, Dr. Abiola Oshodi,  explained that the campaign council which has Jide Oladejo as the chairman, is said to ensure overwhelming and landslide victory for the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kassim Shettima, through the support of Nigerians in the North American country.

According to the statement, in his acceptance speech as the Chairman of the council, Oladejo thanked the leadership of the party for counting his team worthy, assuring the party leadership that the confidence being reposed in the council would be treasured and well guided.

According to him, “From the lots, only Tinubu has the wherewithal to give birth to a united and prosperous Nigeria in May 2023. The rot in the Nigeria’s system dragging Nigeria backward was caused by PDP’s years of maladministration.”

