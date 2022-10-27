Alpha Morgan Provides Medical Intervention for Bonny Camp Residents

Rebecca Ejifoma

Alpha Morgan Capital in partnership with Leadway Health has given free medical check-ups and medications to residents of Bonny Camp Cantonment in the Victoria Island area of Lagos.

Beneficiaries were medications for ulcers, and malaria, antibiotics for infections, pain reliefs, multivitamins, vitamin C, antifungal, antimalarial and worm expeller among others.

The medical outreach aimed to enhance access to health in rural communities and a way to give back to Alpha Morgan Capital.

According to the Head of the Private Banking Unit of Alpha Morgan Capital, Yimika Ogunlaja, this is part of their corporate social responsibility. “We are here to give back to the community so that they can know their medical status and how to address it.”

While acknowledging that health is wealth, the Ogunjala decried that people carry on with their daily activities without paying attention to their health. Hence, “For us, medical outreach is making sure every citizen in Nigeria is doing well and healthy,” she added.

To help the dwellers, the outreach checked participants for blood pressure, blood sugar level, weight, height, eyesight and pulse with the distribution of appropriate medication, counselling and recommendations from the team of medical doctors and nurses on ground.

“We target 100 people initially. But we have more than that. So we have decided to do this in phases to reach as many people as we can annually,” says Ogunjala.

Dr Taiwo Oyinkansola, a general physician from Leadway Health, revealed that the team of health personnel detected malaria the most among the residents.

She emphasised: “Malaria is the highest we have seen so far, and it’s endemic here in our environment.” Other conditions she listed are upper respiratory infections like cold and catarrh and optical issues.

“However, there has been a high rise in diabetes and hypertension. The majority of people we have screened here have 140/ 150 blood pressure.

“We’ve seen a woman here with 180/190, which is over normal. This is a problem we need to spend our time tackling,” Oyinkansola explained.

Therefore, to reduce the rate of hypertension, she insisted that it’s an effort between the community and their lifestyles. “Awareness is key, letting them know that hypertension is not a life sentence. It can be managed.

“They should know that once they start using their medication for hypertension that’s not the end. We see that most people start, then they stop.”

The general physician recommended a reduction of salt in the diet. “Reduce caffeine and energy drinks because they can increase blood pressure. Cut down on your weight and it will reduce your blood pressure. Exercise too,” she cautioned.

On how to know you are hypertensive, she outlined that 130 of 80 or 90 is prehypertension. However, “Anything above 140/90 is considered hypertension”.

Umar Fatima, a mother of two, is a hypertension patient. She is grateful for the free medication. “I’m very happy today. After checking me, the doctor said my BP is high at 162/111. I used to take medicine for high blood pressure. Now the doctors want to give me more for free,” she expressed.

The petty trader admitted that sometimes when she goes to MRS, there would be no medicine to dispense. “So, they write the medicine for me to go out to buy it. But today, they are distributing it for free. so I’m happy.”