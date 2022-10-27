AgroEknor Launches FEEP Initiative to Boost Smallholder Farmers’ Income, Resilience to Climate Change  



AgroEknor has launched FEEP; a scalable high-impact initiative aimed at prioritizing sustainability and prosperity across agriculture value chains in Nigeria.



A statement by the Organization said over the next four years, the FEEP initiative would ensure 100,000 smallholder farmers in Nigeria receive affordable fertilizers, farm inputs, credit capital and extension services to help small holder farmers optimize productivity, “enhance sustainable agriculture practices and shore up the nation’s food security, in light of global food security concerns.”



The statement also noted that the pilot initiative co-funded by Aruwa Capital, Ford Foundation and The Warner Music Group / Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund incorporated a gender focus in the investment, support and training of over 400 smallholder farmers in the Hibiscus value chain to increase the economic opportunities available to them across every layer of the value chain.

Speaking during the presentation of fertilizers, solar systems and mobile phones to over 400 smallholder farmers, the Chief Executive Officer, AgroEknor, Timi Oke, said: “Agriculture is the single greatest opportunity to deliver inclusive economic growth to Nigeria and the African continent at large; and as an impact-driven agribusiness, we have an obligation to ensure that the millions of smallholder farmers in Nigeria are provided with the right resources, support and sales infrastructure to optimise their cultivation and agro-processing efforts with a focus on delivering increased volumes of sustainably produced agro-commodities to premium export markets, while including them in the higher-value export earnings.

“Our aim at AgroEknor is to work closely with smallholder farmers to help them access and mobilise resources to reach their agricultural potential and build resilience to climate change through innovation and sustainable agricultural practices.”



The statement remarked that smallholder farmers, who make up approximately 85 percent of Nigeria farmers are among least contributors to climate change, adding that they are the most affected by it and more recently have been disproportionally affected by fertilizer price increases.

The statement added: “Since 2013, AgroEknor has provided more than NGN700 million in credit capital and extension services to support Nigerian farmers – especially in the north – to adopt new techniques, take advantage of new efficiencies, and access global markets. The support announced today builds on years of work with smallholder farmers in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.”