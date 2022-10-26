WORLD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR Onyali, Fasuba, Others Drum Support for Amusan

Some notable former Nigerian track and field internationals have urged compatriots to continue to vote for reigning World 100m hurdles champion and record holder, Tobi Amusan as she bids to become the first athlete from the country to be crowned World Athlete of the Year by World Athletics.

Former African queen of the track, Mary Onyali and former Nigeria long jump king, Charlton Ehizuelen are spearheading this campaign.

They are joined by seven-time Nigeria 100m champion, Endurance Ojokolo, reigning Nigeria 100m fastest man, Olusoji Fasuba, former Nigeria 100m hurdles record holder, Angela Atede and Olympic, World indoor and outdoor championships silver medalist, Glory Alozie.

Amusan is one of the 10 women nominated for the yearly award and 25% of the votes that she will require to win will come from fans worldwide.

“Hello fellow Nigerians! Our World Champion and World Record Holder “Turbo” Tobi Amusan needs your vote to win this year’s “Woman Athlete of the Year 2022” award by World Athletics.

“Please get online and vote massively for her to win and bring back the trophy same as the joy she gave us when she broke the world record a few months ago.

“Thanking you all in advance. Vote vote vote ,” Onyali wrote in a special appeal to Nigerians.

United States-based Ehizuelen who is two-time NCAA champion and a potential gold medalist at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games boycotted by Nigeria, also shared in Onyali’s sentiment.

For Ojokolo, it is time for Nigerians to reward Amusan for what she has done to put smiles on their faces.

“I think it is only fair to say that our golden girl Tobi Amusan has secured her place in history as the greatest Nigerian athlete of all time. She represented Nigeria with so much pride and finesse. Now, it’s our turn to do our part for her and VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! Tobi Amusan as World Athlete Of The Year 2022! 9ger Nor Dey Carry Last ooo,” she wrote on Twitter yesterday.

Fasuba, the first and only African sprinter to win the African Championships 100m title three consecutive times agrees with Ojokolo.

“Tobi Amusan has made Nigerians proud by bringing the 100m hurdles world record to Nigeria. It’s now our turn as Nigerians to collectively help bring the

World Athlete of the Year award to Nigeria. So please let’s help our home girl bring that victory home,” said Fasuba, one of only three Nigerians to have won a world title.