Wike: Buhari’s Award to Me Has Sealed APC’s Fate in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said defeat awaits the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other opposition parties in his state following the award bestowed on him by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government.

Governor Wike said with the distinguished award on infrastructure delivery on him by President Buhari, opposition in the state has already sealed their fate.

The governor spoke Monday night during a state banquet held at the Government House, Port Harcourt, in honour of the award.

“If the ruling party can say you have done well, who is that person, let them come and campaign here. Bring your report card, I will bring the award and the certificate. President Buhari said, ‘You (Wike) have done well,” he said.

The governor, who dedicated the award to God almighty and the people of Rivers State, said but for God’s divine benevolence and the support of Rivers people, it would have been almost impossible for his administration to achieve much since 2015,and therefore thanked the legislature and judiciary for working in synergy with the executive for the interest and benefit of the State.

The governor commended all the service chiefs, the police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for their steadfastness in ensuring that Rivers State remained one of the safest states in the country.

He said, “Today we won’t be talking about peace in Rivers if the service commanders and the police are not doing their best. They are putting in their best and for the first time in Rivers State, we are not having problem. Today, they say we are the best in infrastructure delivery, assuming there is no peace, can contractors work?”

Wike disclosed that he had authorised the Accountant General of State to pay a total of N60 billion to contractors working on various projects in the 23 Local Government Areas of the state to enable them conclude the projects on time.