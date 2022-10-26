Why Redmi 10 Series, Redmi Note 11 Series Remain Ahead of the Innovation Curve in the Market





The persistent inflation and fluctuating exchange rates have without a doubt affected the purchasing power of many Nigerians, including smartphone and tech enthusiasts.

However, with the ever-evolving trends in technological evolution, finding budget-friendly smartphones with first-rate innovation is still very much a reality.



A statement by Xiaomi said smartphones have become inextricable aspects of our daily lives, and “the desire to catch up with latest trends without breaking the bank is why companies like Xiaomi have thrived in the Nigerian market.”



The statement revealed that the Redmi 10 series and Redmi Note 11 series have become staples in the Nigerian smartphone market, and are considered some of the most innovative products, offering top-grade technology and features.



According to the statement, “It is little wonder why the products have continued to record high purchase and favourable reviews from users across Nigeria. Under the Redmi 10 series, Xiaomi has launched Redmi 10 2022, Redmi 10A, and Redmi 10C, which all come with various amazing features.





“The Redmi 10C is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor which makes it capable of great performance while also being highly power efficient, extending Redmi 10C’s battery life. The phone also has a massive 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and a Large 6.71″ display, 60Hz refresh rate that supports Netflix HD and Prime Video HD streaming experience.

“Some other specs include a high-resolution 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera and up to 1TB of expandable storage support. It offers 2 storage variants 4GB+64GB, 4+128GB and its retail recommended pricing is N91,900 and N102,900 respectively as pricing may vary within markets.



“Redmi 10A on the other hand, offers a large 6.53″ HD+ Display to provide a better experience for watching videos on either Netflix HD or Prime video HD as well as contents you enjoy. The 3D-curved back produces a natural feel to Redmi 10A that other entry-level smartphones can’t match.

“The device also features a rear fingerprint sensor to make it more convenient to unlock.

Comes with a 13MP dual camera for capturing and sharing your life, as well as a 2MP depth camera that helps to achieve a natural blur effect in the background when you take portraits, Redmi 10A is comfortably capable of recording your memorable moments of daily life.





“Powering up Redmi 10A is a MediaTek Helio G25 processor, with an octa-core CPU up to 2.0GHz. Equipped with a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and 10W fast charging, Redmi 10A provides enough power to last you a full day. Redmi 10A comes in three colors, Charcoal Black, Slate Grey and Sea Blue. It offers three storage variants, 2GB+32GB, 3GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB, the recommended retail pricing are ₦69,900, ₦ 80,900,₦ 93,900 respectively.

“Another product under the Redmi 10 series is the Redmi 10 2022. The phone is also powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, a 50MP+ 2MP depth camera, and a 90Hz FHD+ Dot Display, with MediaTek Helio G88 processor.

“Redmi 10 2022 comes in three colors, Carbon Gray, Pebble White, Sea Blue. It offers three storage variants, 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and the recommended retail pricing are ₦110,900, ₦115,900, ₦124,900 respectively as pricing may vary within markets.”



The statement stated following the Redmi 10 series, Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Note 11 series, introducing the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.





The statement hinted that the Redmi Note 11 comes with a 6.43” FHD+AMOLED Dot Display, 90Hz refresh rate, 13MP selfie camera, 50MP main camera and a battery capacity of 5000mAh.

The statement added other features of this high performance machine includes 33W pro fast charge and Snapdragon 680 octa-core CPU up to 2.4GHz. It offers three storage variants 4GB+64GB,4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB with recommended retail pricing ₦122,900, ₦132,500, ₦144,900 respectively as pricing may vary within markets.



Continuing, the statement said: “Another device under the Redmi Note 11 series, is the Redmi Note 11 Pro. The phone features a 6.67″ FHD+AMOLED Dot Display, 120Hz high refresh rate, 16MP selfie camera, 108MP pro-grade main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro and depth camera. Some other features include its 67W turbo-charging and 5000mAh battery capacity.



“Lastly, the Redmi Note11 pro features a MediaTek Helio G96, Dual stereo speakers and 5000mAh battery. Some other features include IP53 dust and splash resistance with 6.67 Inches. It offers three storage variants 6GB+64GB,6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB with recommended retail pricing ₦178,000, ₦190,000, ₦202,000 respectively as pricing may vary within markets.



“The Redmi Note 11 Pro+5G was also developed as an enhanced version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro with 5G internet capacity with 6.67” FHD+AMOLED Dot Display, 120Hz high refresh rate, 108MP pro-grade main camera, 4500mAh battery capacity, 120W Hyper charge and MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor . It offers two storage variants 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB with recommended retail pricing ₦260,000, ₦275,000 respectively as pricing may vary within markets.



“Customers can purchase any of the Redmi 10 series and Redmi Note 11 series at Xiaomi exclusive store in computer village Ikeja and all the retail stores of Slot, 3C Hub, Finet, Pointek, and Raya nationwide while prices are still on the best budget side.”