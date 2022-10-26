  • Tuesday, 25th October, 2022

Rotary Empowers Female Students in Rivers Public Schools

Education | 1 min ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Female students from​ Community Secondary School Nkpolu- Oroworukwo, Community Secondary School Abuloma and Methodist Girls High School, Harbour Road, have benefited from the free empowerment and knowledge-based programme organised by Rotary International.

The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt-South, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Nkpolu Rivers State University, Rotaract clubs (PH-Township, Silver Valley & RSU) held the empowerment programme in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl-Child.

Speaking to THISDAY on the programme, Ele Edachaba, Assistant Governor of Zone 25, said the programme was to empower women.

Edachabe, represented​ Mightyman Aye Dikuro,​ District Governor (DG)​ Rotary International District 9141, said, “As rotarians, we realised the need to invest in girls, and we must continue to support the development of the girl child’.​”

Similarly, the 40th President Rotary Club Of Port Harcourt South, Bara Alagoma, noted that the purpose of the project was to elevate the girl child empowerment.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.