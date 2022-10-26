Rotary Empowers Female Students in Rivers Public Schools

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Female students from​ Community Secondary School Nkpolu- Oroworukwo, Community Secondary School Abuloma and Methodist Girls High School, Harbour Road, have benefited from the free empowerment and knowledge-based programme organised by Rotary International.

The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt-South, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Nkpolu Rivers State University, Rotaract clubs (PH-Township, Silver Valley & RSU) held the empowerment programme in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl-Child.

Speaking to THISDAY on the programme, Ele Edachaba, Assistant Governor of Zone 25, said the programme was to empower women.

Edachabe, represented​ Mightyman Aye Dikuro,​ District Governor (DG)​ Rotary International District 9141, said, “As rotarians, we realised the need to invest in girls, and we must continue to support the development of the girl child’.​”

Similarly, the 40th President Rotary Club Of Port Harcourt South, Bara Alagoma, noted that the purpose of the project was to elevate the girl child empowerment.