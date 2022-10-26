Rotary Empowers Female Students in Rivers Public Schools

Latest Headlines
Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt
Female students from Community Secondary School Nkpolu- Oroworukwo, Community Secondary School Abuloma and Methodist Girls High School, Harbour Road, have benefited from the free empowerment and knowledge-based programme organised by Rotary International.
The Rotary Club of Port Harcourt-South, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt Nkpolu Rivers State University, Rotaract clubs (PH-Township, Silver Valley & RSU) held the empowerment programme in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl-Child.
Speaking to THISDAY on the programme, Ele Edachaba, Assistant Governor of Zone 25, said the programme was to empower women.
Edachabe, represented Mightyman Aye Dikuro, District Governor (DG) Rotary International District 9141, said, “As rotarians, we realised the need to invest in girls, and we must continue to support the development of the girl child’.”
Similarly, the 40th President Rotary Club Of Port Harcourt South, Bara Alagoma, noted that the purpose of the project was to elevate the girl child empowerment.