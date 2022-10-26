Osimhen Not Under Pressure as Onyedika and Zaidu Go to ‘War’

Victor Osimhen and his Napoli teammates have little to worry about this evening as they host Glasgow Rangers in Match-day five of the UEFA Champions League Group A clash at the Maradona Stadium in Naples.

Maximum 12 points from four games make the Italian Serie A side the ‘Untouchable’.

Even if the unexpected happens and Napoli are beaten, second placed Liverpool will need to score seven unreplied goals against Ajax to stand any chance of upstaging Osimhen’s club from the top.

So technically, nothing is capable of removing Napoli from the top. This is one game where Osimhen will want to consolidate his new form as a top marksman in the Italian topflight.

Elsewhere tonight, Raphael Onyedika and Belgian champions Club Brugge will win Group B of the UEFA Champions League with a home victory over Zaidu Sanusi’s FC.

Club Brugge are the surprise leaders of this group with 10 points from four matches, while Porto have six points.

Atletico Madrid have four points and Bayer Leverkusen are bottom on three points.

Club Brugge outgunned hosts Porto 4-0 when both teams first clashed in Portugal last month.

Both Super Eagles stars Zaidu and Onyedika are expected to start for their respective clubs.

They both started the first game with Onyedika bagging a caution and Zaidu later replaced.

Zaidu has featured in all four Champions League group games for the Portuguese champions and he has scored a goal.

Defensive midfielder Onyedika has also played his team’s four group games and has an average passing accuracy of 87.25%.