Oriental Energy Begins Negotiation Towards Implementation of PIA for Host Communities in A’Ibom 

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Indigenous crude oil production company in Nigeria, Oriental Energy Resources Limited (OERL) has began negotiation toward the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 for its host communities in Akwa Ibom State.

The oil firm is presently engaging its host communities, Akwa Ibom State government, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) on the creation of a Host Community Development Trust (HCDT).

The engagement is a strong move towards implementation of chapter three of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 and guided by the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Host Communities Development Regulations 2022.

At a community relations session in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, all primary stakeholders together perused an overview of the PIA and dialogued on the draft criteria for appointing members of Board of Trustees (BoT), Management Committee (ManCom) and Advisory Committee (AdvisoryCo).

Applauding OERL for a transparent Trust establishment process, Head of NUPRC, Eket, William Etukudo assured the communities of the Commission’s unwavering support in monitoring, enforcing compliance, and proper implementation of assessed needs.

In a goodwill message to the Nigerian upstream company and host communities in its area of operation, Commissioner of the Akwa Ibom State MPPD, Dr John James Etim appreciated Oriental Energy for complementing efforts of the government through liaison with critical stakeholders and implementing the HCDT as guided by the PIA.