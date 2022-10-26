  • Tuesday, 25th October, 2022

Okonjo-Iweala, Brown, Mohammed Conferred National Awards

Business

Some of Nigeria’s most accomplished women were conferred with national honours during the recent investiture ceremony presided by President Mohammadu Buhari at the International Conference Centre in Abuja. 

A statement made available to THISDAY said the Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and United Nations Deputy Secretary General, Ms Amina Mohammed, were conferred with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) rank; award-winning author Chimamanda Adichie, joined the Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) rank; and health tech investor and Founder, Flying Doctors Healthcare Investment Company, Dr Ola Brown, was conferred with the Member of the Federal Republic (MFR) rank.

The statement noted that the 447 awardees were selected out of 5,000 nominees, and join the prestigious list of 5,341 national honours recipients since its inception in 59 years ago in 1963.

The statement said while many recipients were awarded based on their public service records, traditional positions and political engagements, these women of honour were recognized based on their laudable achievements, “in their individual capacities within the global private and institutional sectors.”

