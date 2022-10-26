  • Wednesday, 26th October, 2022

News in Photographs: Osinbajo Presides over FEC Meeting 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meting at the State House, Abuja.

Osinbajo is standing in for President Muhammadu Buhari who is away to Seoul, South Korea to attend the maiden World  Bio Summit.

The meeting holding at the Council Chambers is being attended by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Ministers present at the meeting include that of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola;  Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Power, Abubakar Aliyu and Attorney General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami.

