Nasarawa Killings: Sule Cuts Short Trip to Kano





Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Mr. Abdullahi Sule, yesterday said that he had to cut short his trip to participate in the All Progressives Congress (APC) activities in Kano State in order to attend to the crisis that has engulfed parts of his state that has lead to the death of unspecified number of persons.

Recently, reports has it that the Tiv community in Nasarawa State had loss about 21 persons from across Doma, Keana and Obi Local Government Areas within the last two months due to brutal attacks by armed herdsmen, with many others sustaining varying degrees of injuries while thousands of persons were displaced.

Sule, however, condemned in totality the recent killings of some Tiv farmers by suspected herdsmen in Keana and Obi Local Government Areas of the state.

The governor equally condemned the killing of some Fulani herders in the aforementioned council areas, even as he added that security agencies have been deployed to the affected areas in order to restore normalcy and bring the perpetrators to book.

He made the condemnations when he paid a combined courtesy call on members of the Nasarawa State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the state Correspondents’ Chapel at the NUJ Press Centre in Lafia.

Addressing the journalists, the governor recalled that the state had been enjoying relative peace until the recent killings in some communities of the state.

He, therefore, said that the state government would hold a security meeting to assess and address the situation to enable the displaced persons to return to their communities.

Governor Sule called on the affected communities to remain calm as the state government was making frantic efforts to address the situation.

He explained that he was at the NUJ Press Centre to appreciate both the state council of the NUJ and the Correspondents’ Chapel for their support since the inception of his administration.

Responding separately, the Nasarawa State Chairman of the NUJ, Mr. Salihu Alkali, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for recently honouring Governor Sule for his remarkable development in the agriculture sector.

On the other hand, the Chairman of the State Correspondents’ Chapel, Mr. Isaac Ukpoju, assured the governor that the chapel would continue to ensure that the state is safe for people to live and businesses to thrive.