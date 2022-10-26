Jumia Nigeria Emerges as Winner of HR Best Practice in the E-Commerce Sector

Jumia Nigeria has emerged as a winner of the Human Resources Best Practice in the e-commerce category at the recently concluded HR Oscars Awards held on Thursday, 21st October at the EUI Centre in Port Harcourt.

A statement by the group said this Award was in recognition of Jumia Nigeria’s excellent contributions and achievements towards upholding the best HR practices while implementing diversity and inclusion policy within their organisation.

The statement also noted that the award also aimed to celebrate and encourage the company to further embed best HR practices which would promote excellence in People Management and Organisation Development.

The statement said: “The HR Best Practice Awards was established by the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) in 2012 to promote excellence in People Management and Organisation Development as well as celebrate professionals who strive to implement and embed best-in-class HR practices in their organisations. Practice areas include Strategic HR, Talent Acquisition, Performance Management, Talent Development, Compensation, Rewards and Recognition, Employee Engagement and Internal Communication, Employee and Industrial Relations, Diversity and Inclusion, HR Policy Development and Implementation, Employee Service and Administration, Organisational Development & Change Management, Digital HR/SMAC Technology.”

Commenting on the feat, Human Resources Director, Jumia Nigeria, Enitan Oyenuga, stated, “This Award is a testament to our work in engaging, developing, and retaining our talent. Furthermore, it underlines the fine human development structure we keep putting in place as part of our operating model. At Jumia, we ensure our employees participate in the decision-making processes while putting in place a work arrangement and an environment that engenders work-life balance, career growth and ultimate fulfilment. Our operations are also very inclusive regardless of gender, religion or other lines.”

She also added that the company would continue to improve its practices as its employees are one of its greatest assets.

The statement revealed that the CIPM HR Oscars is an annual event that evaluates whether a company practices exceptional HR standards, implements outstanding HR initiatives, and promotes best-in-class disability inclusion practices.

The statement hinted that the goal is to identify best practices and recognise achievements.