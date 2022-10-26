Group Identifies Greatest Challenge to Girl-child Education

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

A non-governmental organisation, 100 Women Lobby Group, has noted that Nigeria’s poor implementation of the laws and policies is hampering girl-child education.

National coordinator of the group, as well as President of Change Managers International Network, Mrs Felicia Onibon, who stated this as part of activities commemorating the International Day of the Girlchild, said ordinarily, parents who do not allow their children to get basic education should be arrested.​

Speaking to selected girls of the Government Day Secondary Schools, Area 11 in Abuja, Onibon said most girls are not exposed and lack basic knowledge on how to behave and comport themselves in situations of menstrual hygiene and the overall body networks of a female.

She encouraged the students to be friends with their teachers, not only in school activities and classwork but also in psychosocial support for their entire well-being, adding that learning will help them to keep themselves and conduct themselves properly.

“It is illegal to dissuade a child from going to school. It is expected that parents who do not allow their children to go to school should be arrested,” stated Onibon. “The laws are there. We have them, but the problem is implementation.”

