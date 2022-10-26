Gov Sule Loses Special Duties Adviser

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Special Adviser to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Special Duties, Alhaji Murtala Lamus, was yesterday reported dead after a brief illness.

Lamus was reported dead in the early morning of yesterday at his country home in Wamba, the headquarters of Wamba Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, Sule expressed deep pains and sadness over the demise of his Special Adviser, describing his sudden death as a rude shock.

Until Lamus’ death, the governor said he (Lamus) who was the ‘Dokajin Wamba’, his long-time bossom friend and ally.

“He was a quiet, but consummate politician, grassroots mobiliser and patriot whose love for Nasarawa State and humanity is not in question,” the governor maintained.

According to the statement, “The governor joined in the funeral prayers on the corpse of his late friend, and was also at the graveyard during the final interment.

Governor Sule prayed to God to grant the soul of late Lamus eternal rest, and to give his family, friends and associates the courage to bear the loss.