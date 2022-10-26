  • Wednesday, 26th October, 2022

Dearth of Doctors Worries Medical Association, Says only 533 on Kano’s Payroll

Nigeria | 3 mins ago

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Chairman of the Kano State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Abdullahi Kabir Sulaiman, has said that only 533 medical doctors are on the payroll of the Kano State government.

Sulaiman disclosed this yesterday in Kano when he lamented the brain drain in the healthcare sector in the state.

He blamed the brain drain in the sector on the poor condition of service and remuneration of healthcare workers.

Sulaiman said that many doctors have left the state civil service for jobs at federal government’s hospitals and other states with better welfare packages.

He, therefore, advised the state government to address the pay disparity between state and federal health workers to mitigate the problem of internal and external brain drain.

“If the state government could address the pay disparity between state and federal governments, it would stop doctors from going to Ghana, Uganda, and South Africa, among others.

“You know, Nigerian doctors go to even African countries, not only the United Kingdom or Europe. This is to show you how bad the situation is.

“People would want to work with the state government rather than the federal government if the salary doesn’t have a disparity,” he added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.