Coronation Insurance Organises Webinar

Coronation Insurance Plc will on Tuesday November 1, 2022, host a webinar with the theme: “Importance of Insurance for SMEs: Insurance Requirements for a Growing Business.”



The session would focus on the Importance of Insurance for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises, Insurance requirements for growing businesses and outline the risks and challenges faced by SMEs and how to mitigate these risks.



The first segment of the webinar would be a presentation delivered by the Vice President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gbenga Ismail.

According to a statement, this would be followed by a panel discussion with other leading professionals; Ayo Olojede, Head of Emerging Business, Africa Access Bank Plc; Louis Alozie, Country Manager, Nigeria and West Africa Wordpay Inc. and Adebowale Adesona, Executive Director, Technical, Coronation Life Assurance Ltd. The session will be moderated by Wole Famurewa.



“Coronation Webinars is part of the Company’s thought leadership initiatives which is designed to provide relevant insights for both Corporate and Individual clients across various sectors of the economy” according to the CEO Olamide Olajolo.



“It will be a lively discussion with experienced professionals sharing their point of view, drawing on many years of their knowledge of SMEs and growing businesses. It will demonstrate the different types of risks and challenges faced by SMEs.



“It will offer an understanding of how to mitigate the insurance risks and different types of insurance offerings for this segment. The session will provide an understanding of why Small and Medium sized Enterprises need to ensure their businesses are protected, including assets, employees and against client lawsuits.



“The proposed audience will be composed of the of business owners with Micro, Small and Medium sized businesses across various segments and sectors of the Nigerian economy,” the statement added.