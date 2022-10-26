Celebrity Make-up Artist Vendajules Shares the Benefits of Using Oriflame Products

Celebrity make-up artist and entrepreneur, Adaeze Maryprecious Atayobor also known as Vendajules has shared the benefits of using Oriflame products, as she collaborates with OriflameGH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Swedish Cosmetics.

The Ghana-based Nigerian professional and celebrity makeup artist and beauty entrepreneur spoke about Oriflame’s decision to launch in Ghana is help provide the opportunity for Ghanaians to have access to Oriflame’s quality beauty products to improve their looks and promote their health.

She said the company produced quality beauty products that, among others, controlled aging and enhanced the look of users.

“Oriflame provides an opportunity to people, especially women, and empowers them to fulfill their dreams.

“I believe in responsible beauty, creating safe products that are inspired by nature and powered by science. Products with eco-ethically screened ingredients that you can believe in and stand by. That’s Oriflame for you – helping you live a healthier, more beautiful life,” she said.

She entreated the citizens to patronize Oriflame Ghana and also use the company’s social selling to create their business and make money for themselves.

Atayobor who is the founder of Vendajules Slay World has been in the industry for more than eight years now. Some of her notable clientele include Yvonne Nelson, Afia Schwarzenegger, Efya, Gloria Sarfo, Zynell Zuh, Juliet Ibrahim, Selly Galley, Efe Grace, Mercy Aigbe, Ruth Kadiri, etc.