  • Wednesday, 26th October, 2022

Breaking: CBN to Release Redesigned N200, N500, N1000 Notes by December 

Breaking | 14 mins ago

James Emejo and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja 

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, Wednesday announced that the bank would release the redesigned N200, N500 and N1000 notes by December 15, 2022.

He added that the existing notes would cease to be regarded as a legal tender after mopping them by January 31, 2023.

Emefiele made the disclosure during a press briefing in Abuja

According to him, “it is worrisome that 85 per cent of currency in circulation is being hoarded by Nigerians.”

He further urged Nigerians to proceed to their banks to deposit their naira notes, adding that deposit fee would be waived for transactions below N150,000.

The CBN governor stated that the redesigning of naira notes would help to curb counterfeit notes, as well as hamper ransom-payment to terrorists and kidnappers.

More details shortly…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.