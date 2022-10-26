Breaking: CBN to Release Redesigned N200, N500, N1000 Notes by December 

James Emejo and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, Wednesday announced that the bank would release the redesigned N200, N500 and N1000 notes by December 15, 2022.

He added that the existing notes would cease to be regarded as a legal tender after mopping them by January 31, 2023.

Emefiele made the disclosure during a press briefing in Abuja

According to him, “it is worrisome that 85 per cent of currency in circulation is being hoarded by Nigerians.”

He further urged Nigerians to proceed to their banks to deposit their naira notes, adding that deposit fee would be waived for transactions below N150,000.

The CBN governor stated that the redesigning of naira notes would help to curb counterfeit notes, as well as hamper ransom-payment to terrorists and kidnappers.

More details shortly…