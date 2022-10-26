bamboo Real Estate to Host first ever Tech + Real Estate Summit in Port Harcourt

bamboo Real Estate is set to host the first-ever Tech + Real Estate Summit on 29 October 2022 at The Atrium Event Centre, stadium road, Port Harcourt, Rivers state at 9 am.

The summit is powered by bamboo Real Estate and Construction Ltd, a Nigerian-based real estate development company and a dynamic, multifaceted pan-African organisation providing valuable solutions to the rising African population.

This year’s edition is the south-south edition, the first of its kind tagged Tech + Real Estate; the evolution of the property tech industry and its impact on the development of the real estate market.

While the summit is set to examine and hold conversations around the collaboration between the tech and real estate industries, it is designed Realtors Summit to be the one-stop event where realtors and other players in the industry will hold intelligent conversations about emerging trends and technologies in their industry.

Realtors and intending realtors will be trained and equipped to become better versions of themselves and connect for their individual and collective development and growth.

According to the Founder of the bamboo Group, Oseyomon Ighodaloh, real estate is an industry that has sustained people over the years, and even in this economy, it is still a reliable source of income. “They are different niches in real estate, including location, property types and clientele.”

He also highlighted another area of interest in real estate – technology or property technology, which is an approach in real estate that enables people to use technology to buy, sell, research or rent a property.

The question, though, is, how many people are aware of property technology? How many people know how to optimise technology in real estate? These and many more are some of the questions that the masterminds will thrash at the summit,” Ighodaloh listed.

Speakers to share insights on the theme include Emeka Nobis, Maple Dappa, Chris Ani, Nnamdi Uba, Festus Erewele, Chinonso Ogbogu and Mrs Josephine Itonyo.

The panellist session will have Tari Egbe, Martha Piam, Godgift Celestine Nwogu, Onimim Elekima, Emmanuel Akpe, Joseph Don, Eze Mazimus and Stewart Ezekiel.

According to the organisers, the summit is open to people from all walks of life – realtors, techies (developers, designers, blockchain developers, crypto traders, and metaverse enthusiasts), real estate developers, policymakers, business owners, investors, real estate enthusiasts, students, graduates looking for an industry to grow a career and stay-at-home mums.

The summit promises to be an interactive session. “We encourage interested participants to visit Therealtorssummit22 website,” Ighodaloh added.