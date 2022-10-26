  • Wednesday, 26th October, 2022

Against Colombia, Flamingos Succumb to Sudden Death

Sport

U17 WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

Nigeria U-17 women’s team, the Flamingos on Wednesday afternoon in Goa, India crashed out of the FIFA Women’s U17 World Cup after falling in a sudden death penalty shootouts.

After regulation time deadlocked goalless, the game dragged into shootouts with Nigeria losing 6-5 in a nervy atmosphere in the Indian city famous for that classic ‘Bombay to Goa’ movie. 

It was Omamuzo Edafe, who was the heroine of the quarter final match with US last week, that missed the decisive kick that would have given Nigeria her first ever final berth in this women’s cadet tournament. 

But with results at 4-4 in the shootouts, the spot kick went into sudden death. 

It was defender Comfort Folorunsho whose kick hit Colombia’s Luisa Agudelo to send the South Americans into the final of the 7th FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India.

Flamingos will now face the loser of the Germany versus Spain other semi final encounter in the consolatory bronze medal game.

