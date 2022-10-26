  • Friday, 28th October, 2022

8figurez Reveals the Cover Art, Title for Upcoming Debut Single

Life & Style | 3 days ago

Rising artist 8figurez has announced that his debut single Your Body will arrive on Friday, November 18. Along with the release date, he shared the cover art for the highly anticipated single

Taking to social media on Tuesday, 8figurez posted what appears to be the cover art for his debut called “Your Body”. The post had the caption “Debut single’s cooked. Looking forward to delivering it to you.”

While details remain scarce, Lambo Xtra reports that the artist might also have a full project ready for release before the end of fall.

As the anticipation continues, 8figurez has his eyes on the charts.

